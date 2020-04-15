|
|
Frances Louise (Houlihan) Arena, age 98. Born June 13, 1921 in Natick, to Mary (Branagan) Houlihan and Frank L. Houlihan. Lived her whole life in Natick graduating Natick High School in 1938 and was a member of theNational Honor Society. Frances worked as a bookkeeper for many years before stopping to raise her family. Frances married Salvatore Arena on January 20. 1945. Together they had five children: John (Jack), Louise, Mary Alice, Vincent and Salvatore, Jr. Frances worked for the Natick school system for twenty years in the guidance department at Natick High School. Frances served as Head of VFW Post 1274 Ladies Aux during WWII and the President of Natick Fire Fighters Wives Association in the 60s. In her later years she was a longtime volunteer at Leonard Morse Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Salvatore, daughters: Louise (Arena) Regan and Mary Alice Arena. She was sister to the late Alice (Houlihan) Bond and Mary (Houlihan) Freniere. She is survived by her sons: Jack of Natick, Vincent of South Carolina and Salvatore Jr. of Sanibel Island, Florida and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings, the funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frances name to: St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www. st jude.org. To sign a memorial guestbook, www.everettfuneral. com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020