Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Francis Taylor
Francis "Frank" H. Taylor, Jr., age 86, of Framingham, died, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Meadow Green Nursing Home, Waltham He was the devoted husband of 57 years to Andrea Taylor. Born in Quincy, he was the son of the later Francis and Mary (Krowski) Taylor. Frank worked for 36 years as a Science Teacher for the Needham Public School before retiring in 1996. He then worked for 18 year as an Oral Historian and tour guide for WHOI (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution) before retiring in 2015. Frank was always enthusiastic about life. Along with spending time with his loving wife, children, and grandchildren, he could often be found enjoying his hobbies of photography, painting, cycling, kayaking, snowshoeing, and hiking. He was a sports enthusiast, life-long athlete, and dedicated oceanographer. Exploring the country and traveling the world were passions of Franks, as well. Besides his wife Andrea, Frank is survived by their children, Jennifer Hill and her husband Greg of Stow and Matthew Taylor and his wife Kim of Shrewsbury; grandchildren, Courtney Taylor, Julia and Breese Hill. A private memorial celebration of his life will take place on a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, Framingham. Donations in Frank Taylors memory may be made to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. For online guestbook or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.norton funeralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020
