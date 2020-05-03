Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Francis Devin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Devin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis X. Devin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis X. Devin Obituary
Francis Xavier Devin, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham, passed away Thursday, April 30th after a short-term illness. He was the devoted husband of over 60 years to Anne M. (Tyner) Devin. Frank took pride in serving his country in the Army and his long career with the Polaroid Corporation. He was also an esteemed alum of both Boston College and Boston College High School. As the beloved patriarch of the Devin family, Frank filled the lives of his family and friends with love, laughter, politics, and life lessons about gratitude and civility. Frank enjoyed reading, doting on his grandchildren, and was the consummate emcee with a gift for eloquent wit that made everyone in his presence laugh. He will be greatly missed by all those that he loved. Besides his wife, Anne, he is survived by his children Thomas Devin of Framingham, Gregory Devin and his wife Pam of Holden, Therese (Devin) Royce and her husband Rob of Marlborough, Timothy Devin and his husband Erik Frantzen of Long Island City, NY. He was the beloved grandfather (Papa) of Lindsay, Frankie, and Emily Devin of Framingham, Rachel and Julie Royce of Marlborough, and Ryan and Kailin Devin of Holden. He now joins his late siblings Claire, Margie, Edward, Robert, Richard, Mary, and John, as well as his beloved daughter-in-law Cindy. Services will be held privately given circumstances, but a public celebration of life will be held at a later date when possible. Arrangements are under the care of the Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 3 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -