|
|
Francis Xavier Devin, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham, passed away Thursday, April 30th after a short-term illness. He was the devoted husband of over 60 years to Anne M. (Tyner) Devin. Frank took pride in serving his country in the Army and his long career with the Polaroid Corporation. He was also an esteemed alum of both Boston College and Boston College High School. As the beloved patriarch of the Devin family, Frank filled the lives of his family and friends with love, laughter, politics, and life lessons about gratitude and civility. Frank enjoyed reading, doting on his grandchildren, and was the consummate emcee with a gift for eloquent wit that made everyone in his presence laugh. He will be greatly missed by all those that he loved. Besides his wife, Anne, he is survived by his children Thomas Devin of Framingham, Gregory Devin and his wife Pam of Holden, Therese (Devin) Royce and her husband Rob of Marlborough, Timothy Devin and his husband Erik Frantzen of Long Island City, NY. He was the beloved grandfather (Papa) of Lindsay, Frankie, and Emily Devin of Framingham, Rachel and Julie Royce of Marlborough, and Ryan and Kailin Devin of Holden. He now joins his late siblings Claire, Margie, Edward, Robert, Richard, Mary, and John, as well as his beloved daughter-in-law Cindy. Services will be held privately given circumstances, but a public celebration of life will be held at a later date when possible. Arrangements are under the care of the Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 3 to May 10, 2020