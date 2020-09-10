On Monday, September 7, 2020, Frank R. Reitter, loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away at the age of 94 at hom in Framingham, MA. Frank was born in Allentown, PA in 1926. At age 17 he joied the Navy as a Pharmacists mate on LST 291 where he participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy at Omaha Beach. Over the next year, his ship made over 40 trips across the English Channel bringing troops and supplies to the battle while treating wounded soldiers and bringing POW's across on the return trip. He then served in the Philippines until the end of the war. He was a 1950 graduate of Lafayette College in Easton, PA and proudly cheered the Lafayette Leopards on to victory in the 150th rivalry football game against Lehigh University at Yankee Stadium in 2014. He was an avid sports fan and loved to watch Monday Night Football with his family and fans who became friends at the Horseshoe Pub. He began his career as a chemist at Fels-Naptha and worked for Colgate-Palmolive, Lipton and Avon. He worked for Polaroid from 1969 until his retirement in 1992. He, along with his wife Bernice, owned Bernices House of Plates, which specialized in fine collectibles. He also served as a poll worker and Election Warden for the Town of Framingham. He enjoyed traveling the world from Europe to Hawaii to Alaska and especially enjoyed his annual trip to the Jersey Shore. He was always ready to head out to enjoy a good meal at a restaurant. He loved a good game of blackjack and cribbage as well as crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Frank was a Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered at the St. Bridgets Food Pantry for many years. He was Treasurer of the Massachusetts Chapter of the US LST Association and was instrumental in having a plaque placed at the Quincy Shipyard commemorating the LSTs built there. Frank leaves behind his son, Rev. Frank J. Reitter of Ketchikan, AK, daughter, Mary S. Reitter, son, Stephen E. Reitter, grandson, Stephen Michael Reitter, all of Framingham, MA and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife, M. Bernice (Craffey) Reitter and daughter, Karen A. Reitter, his parents, Frank and Anna (Holler) Reitter, and brother, Otto. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5 -8 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham. His funeral Mass will be celebrated privately, however all are encouraged to spiritually be with Franks family by viewing his "live-streamed" funeral Mass celebrated on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10AM. This may be viewed by logging on to: https://youtu.be/
2as7xl2NIjQ. Due to Covid restrictions, in lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to the USS LST Ship Memorial, Inc., 610 NW Riverside Drive, Evansville, IN 47708 (LSTMemorial.org
) or Honor Flight New England, P.O. Box 16287, Hooksett, NH, 03106. (HonorFlight NewEngland.org
). To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.