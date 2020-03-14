Home

Frederick J. Cartier


1936 - 2020
Frederick J. Cartier Obituary
Frederick J. Cartier , 84, of Natick passed away on March 12, 2020. Loving adoptive father of deceased Michael W. Cartier of Conway, N.H. Brother of Janet Gilfix and her husband Sumner of Harvard, MA. A lso survived by five nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Khloe. After attending Holy Cross College and St. Johns Seminary, Fred served 16 years as a priest of the Archdiocese of Boston. He changed careers in 1979, moving to administrative management positions in the computer industry before founding and operating Canine Connection Mobile Grooming Service that was in the Metrowest area. The Burial will be held privately at St. Patricks Cemetery in Natick. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church in the future. Memorial donations can be made to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts 02130 www.mspca.org or . To sign a guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2020
