Genevieve G. (Goepfert) Lacey, 90, died Monday June 8, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Born in Malden, she was the daughter of the late Joseph & Berthe (Henzi) Goepfert, and the beloved wife of the late Neil F. Lacey, Jr. Genevieve was raised and educated in Needham, and proudly earned her Bachelors Degree from Boston University in Mathematics. She taught elementary school for a few years and worked at MIT Lincoln Labs as a mathematician until she married and began to raise her family. Later in life she was the Director of Religious Education at St. George Parish. Genevieve is survived by her children, Neil F. Lacey, III of Ayer, Chris Lacey & his wife Jes Sturges of Ripton, VT, Beth Lacey & her husband Millard Rose of Boston and Maine, and Daniel Lacey & his wife Amanda of Holliston, her grandchildren, Gordon, Yibekal, Yared, Rachel, Emily, Meg, Charlotte, and Sarah. Besides her husband Neil, Genevieve was predeceased by her sister Andy, and her daughter in law Julie Lacey. Due to the current health regulations, family and friends will honor and remember Genevieves life by celebrating her Funeral Mass and interment privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Genevieves name to Cure Alzheimers Fund at https://curealz.org/ outreach/in-memory/ genevieve-lacey/. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with her family kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com

