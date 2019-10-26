Home

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
44 East Central Street
Natick, MA
George E. Lessard Obituary
George E. Lessard, of Natick passed away on October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary A. (Reiser) Lessard. Devoted father of Paul Lessard and his wife Nadine of Natick, and the late Jennifer Lessard. Survived by nine brother and three sisters. Also, survived by several nieces and nephews. Son of the late Alphedore and Rosalina (Tremblay) Lessard. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Tuesday October 29th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church 44 East Central Street Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday October 28th from 6-8pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery Natick. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2019
