George P. Luker, (B. 9/24/1929 - D. 10/23/2020). He was born in Maynard MA just before the market crash and the Great Depression as a result born poor but happy. The lesson of poverty left a lasting impression. Though his youth was marked by hard times, George and his friends enjoyed the diversions of youth such as a Saturday matinee of cowboy dramas, nickel candy, sports and camaraderie where the most profane expression of the time was jinkies! They loved their American heroes from boxing to baseball, especially the Red Sox of Foxx, Williams and Pesky. Little did George know he would be counted among them as a hometown hero. After being a standout at Maynard high in football and baseball he was given a football scholarship to Boston University to play halfback / defensive back for legendary coach Buff Donelli George had exceptional speed and quickness. He was particularly known for running back punts and kick-offs, catching passes out of the backfield and delivering devastating blocks. He was also a standout as a defensive back. As a result George was a 2-way starter on an undefeated freshman squad and 3 years on the varsity. This included the nationally ranked team of 1949 | 1950 that featured future Red Sox first basemen Harry Agganis at quarterback. After graduation George enlisted in the Army Reserve as a lieutenant during the Korean War. He served as a tank company commander and honorably discharged. He worked for General Electric as a personnel manager for some years before resigning to enroll in law school. While married with four children he attended school at night and passed the bar exam in 1960. He then opened his law practice in his hometown of Maynard and served the community there for the next forty years. He was a fierce advocate for his clients who entrusted him with their cause and enjoyed a long and successful career in the law. Among his most notable cases was a landmark lottery dispute and environmental protection settlement. He enjoyed arguing cases and always worked to bring justice to those in need. George was a great husband and father who loved his 8 grandchildren and particularly enjoyed his dog Jackie. Given his age, most friends and acquaintances have gone, but those who remain will be sad to hear of his passing. George was predeceased by his mother Lucy Luker, his father George L Luker and his sister Anne. George is survived by his wife of 55 years Anna, his brother Jim, his four children and eight grandchildren. May God Bless him.



