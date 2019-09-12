|
Georgia D. (Tosi) Hildreth, age 77 of Natick, September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred Hildreth. Devoted mother of Donald Morrill of Hilton Head, S.C., David Morrill and his wife Malissa of Waxhaw, N.C., and Diane Morrill and her partner Leonard Jennings of Natick. Loving grandmother of Carroll Amell of Hudson, Jesse Morrill of Hilton Head, S.C., Jared Morrill of Steamboat Springs, CO, and Samantha Morrill of Waxsaw, N.C. Great grandmother of Olivia and Alexandra Amell. Sister of Barbara Murray of Marshfield, Sheryl Scanlon of Raynham and Lawrence Tosi and the late John R. Bobby Tosi and Wayne Tosi. Daughter of the late Dell Tosi and Georgia (Nicholson) Liddell. Funeral service and interment private. For directions or to sign a guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019