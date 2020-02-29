|
Gerald D. Ceccarini, 79, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was the son of Egisto and Helen (Postizzi) Ceccarini. Gerald was the husband of 59 years to Regina (Ceruti) Ceccarini. Born and raised in Framingham. Graduated from Framingham High School Class of 1958. He attended Franklin Institute of Technology. He worked for the Federal Government FAA for 50 years and retired at the age of 70. Besides his wife Regina, he is survived by their children, Dominic Ceruti and his wife Patricia of Framingham, Roberta Eglitis of Charlton, Maria Ceccarini of Framingham; six grandchildren, Cassandra Cornett of Charlton, Michelle Eglitis of Michigan, Christina Ceruti of Allston, Stephen Ceruti of Framingham, John Quintin of Framingham and Jake Quintin of Framingham; two great children, Anthony and Alice Cornett. He is also survived by his sister Mary Caruso and her husband David Caruso Fair Haven and his nephews David Caruso and his wife Julie, Daniel Caruso and his wife Stacy, and Dominic Caruso. The family will be having a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., Framingham, MA. For online directions and guestbook please log onto www.nortonfuneralhome. com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020