Gerard Gerry Michael Mahaney passed away on April 27, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of thirty years, Siobhan Roarke Mahaney, son Ian Mahaney; daughter Elayna Feltus, son-in-law Jordan Feltus; and his deeply adored grandchildren Sam and Kyla, who will miss eating ice cream with Grandpa. Gerard was born in Boston, Massachusetts, son of Mary and John Walter Mahaney of Natick, Massachusetts. He attended Xavarian Brothers High School (1969), received his undergraduate education from Regis University of Denver (A.B., 1973) and his legal education at Suffolk Law School of Boston (J.D., 1977). Gerard was a talented and accomplished trial attorney. Passionate about his work, helping others and continuing to serve Eastern Massachusetts as the steward of Mahaney Law Office, founded by his father in 1940. He was a member of St. Patricks Parish and the Business Network International group. He had a passion for learning and a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed listening to live jazz music, playing mediocre golf and spending time on the beach in Jupiter, Florida. He will be remembered for writing quirky limericks, fantastic ballroom dance moves and not missing a Patriots game. Due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 virus, Gerard will be celebrated privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to A Place To Turn Emergency Food Pantry, (www.aplacetoturn-natick.org). For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 5 to May 12, 2020