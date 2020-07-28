Gerald W. Hall, 86, of Natick and formerly of Ashland died on July 22, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Mary L. (Green) Hall, devoted father of Lynn Wilson of Natick, and loving grandfather of Matthew Wilson of Natick. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry C. and Marion E. (Orff) Hall of Framingham, and his late brother Ronald S. Hall of Uxbridge. He leaves two nephews, Hollis and Randall Hall of Oregon, as well as several extended family members. Prior to retirement, Jerry worked as a contractor for the FedEx Corporations courier delivery service. Jerry was fond of antique cars and was an active member of The Modifiers Car Club in Wellesley where he will be greatly missed by his friends. Visiting Hours will be held in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home at 4 Park Street, Natick Common, on Thursday, July 30 from 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. We ask that all guests please wear masks to ensure everyones health and safety. Funeral Service and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Geralds name may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607 or www. shrinershospitalsforchildren. org For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com