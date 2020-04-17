|
Gloria Irene Chandler passed away April 7, 2020 in Camarillo, CA she was 88 years old and was surrounded by her family. Gloria was born Gloria Irene Tosti on September 8, 1931 in Framingham Massachusetts. She is survived by her three children, David Heffernan of Framingham, Tom Heffernan (Kelli Heffernan) of Camarillo, CA, and Lisa Perocco, (Tony Perocco) of Santa Barbara, CA. Gloria is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicholas Perocco, Justin Perocco, Paul Heffernan, Daniel Heffernan, and Andrea Falkenborg, along with her two sisters Dorothy McGuire of Framingham and Eileen Tosti of Naples, FL, and many nieces and nephews that made up her great family. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Chandler, and her parents, Tony and Fiorina Tosti, her brother Joseph Tosti and her two sisters, Tina Leiding and Louise Galvani. Gloria spent most of her years in Framingham, MA until 2000 when she moved to Camarillo, CA. She graduated cosmetology school and began her career as a hairstylist. Later opening her own beauty salon with a partner in Framingham Center. Her career also included working at Kens Steak House and the Pepsi Cola Company for 17 years as an administrative assistant. Since moving to Camarillo, she has volunteered her time at St John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and loved spending time cooking, gardening and enjoyed being with her grandchildren. Due to current health regulations, Glorias family and friends will celebrate her life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Coalition Thrift Store at 270 East Main St., Ventura, CA 93001 or the . Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes or to share a memory of Gloria, kindly visit www. mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020