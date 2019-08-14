|
Gloria Noble, age 89, a longtime resident of Framingham, died peacefully, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born in Manhattan, New York, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Gambaro) Noble. Gloria graduated from secretarial school after high school and worked as an executive secretary at various companies throughout her career. Gloria is survived by many cousins and close friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral Mass on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverley Street (Rt 135) Framingham. Burial will follow at St. Tarcisius Cemetery, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Callahan Senior Center, 535 Union Avenue, Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019