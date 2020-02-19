|
Gloria (Waterman) Quinzani, age 82, of Millis formerly a longtime resident of Framingham, died peacefully in the presence of her family on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her home. She was devoted wife of 63 years to Robert J. Quinzani, Sr., a retired Captain of the Framingham Fire Dept. They were married at St Stephen Church in 1958. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 5 | 8 PM and again on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 9:30 AM followed by her funeral home service at 10:30AM. Burial will follow at St Stephen Cemetery, Framingham, MA. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. A complete obituary will appear in Thursdays edition. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guest book or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com.
