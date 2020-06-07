Gordon G. Don Webster, Jr., of Framingham, passed away the week of May 11, 2020. Born in Framingham in 1943 the son of the late Thelma (Gorse) and Gordon G. Webster, Sr. His father was well known as the owner of the former Webster Oil and ran the Texaco gas station on Union Ave. Gordon graduated from Framingham High School in 1961 and went on to Worcester Jr College and then to Clark University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Gordon worked for H.P. Hood, Data General, H+R Block and TJX. Gordons favorite pastime was playing bridge. In 1999 he achieved his Life Master Certificate in bridge and in 2000, rank of Bronze LIfe Master. Gordon enjoyed the travel and friends he made playing cards. He also enjoyed playing badminton and was a member of the athletic club. For many years he was an avid skier and spent time in Vermont as well as traveled out West to ski the larger mountains. He also relished time spent in Florida, where he also made friends playing bridge. Gordon leaves his brother, Daniel & his wife Jean of Westhampton, nephew Daniel Jr, of Oxford, niece Linda, of Westhampton, nephew Bill and his wife Jen of Amherst, and grandniece Carley Davis and grandnephew, Duncan, as well as several cousins and his Dads wife, Edith, of FL. Due to the current health restrictions, Gordons family and friends will celebrate his life privately. In memory of Gordon, find some friends and have a good game of Bridge. Donations in his memory can be made to the Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt Wayte Ave, Framingham, MA. 01702, www.framingham heartstudy.org. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes or to share a memory with his family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin & TAB from Jun. 7 to Jun. 14, 2020.