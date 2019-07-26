|
|
Guido G. DiCenso, age 90, a longtime resident of Framingham, died peacefully, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Guido was born and raised in Sulmona, Italy, he was the son of the late Carlo and Anna DiCenso. He was married to the love of his life, Enrica G. (Susi) DiCenso, who died in 2014 and was the loving father of the late Carlo DiCenso. Guido proudly served in the United States Army during the Korea War. His career spanned 47 years working at Perini Construction Corp. from 1947 until his retirement as Supervisor in 1993. Guido and his wife Enrica enjoyed spending many winters in Florida and summer vacations visiting their homeland of Italy. He was very proud of his gardens, producing much loved vegetables and flowers enjoyed by many relatives, neighbors and friends. He also loved to watch the Boston sports teams, especially the Patriots and Red Sox. He was a member of the Sons of Italy in Natick, and very active in the YMCA. He is survived by his daughters, Jane DiCenso and David, Rita Waterman and her husband Jerry all of Framingham. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Joan DiCenso of Framingham, many nieces and nephews and his friends from the YMCA. Guido was the brother of the late Mario DiCenso and Adelia Susi. The family is very grateful for all the love and caring support Guido received from his wonderful caregivers, Edith and Marcia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Monday at 10 AM at St. Stephen Church, 251 Concord Street (Rt. 126) Framingham. Entombment will follow in the Edgell Grove Mausoleum. Visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham will be Sunday from 2 | 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Head and Neck Cancers, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or to the , 300 5th Ave. Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. To sign the online guestbook, leave a message of condolence or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019