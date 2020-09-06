Guri Anne (Pearson) Jewell, 84, a longtime resident of Framingham died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimers Disease. Guri was a great many things to a great many people but her greatest joy was that of her family. Her beloved husband Richard A. Jewell, who passed in 1994, and her role of Mother to Mark R. Jewell of Maynard; the late Eric C. Jewell of West Plains, MO, who passed in 2014; the late Dana L. Jewell of Framingham, who passed in 2019, and his wife Vnia of Goinia, Brazil; Anne-Marie Jewell of Worcester; Tage D. Jewell of Framingham; and Richard A. Jewell II and his wife Valerie also of Framingham. She leaves behind nine grandchildren: Eric C. Jewell II, Tyler W. Jewell, Katharine E. Hanavan, Elizabeth V. Jewell, Allyssa C. Jewell, Ryan F.X. Jewell, Tage R. Jewell, Tyler H. Jewell and Ava M. Jewell; and one great grandchild Sebastian A. Jewell. In addition, she leaves her brother Gustav E. Pearson and his wife Marie of Framingham, and many loving nephews, nieces, and cousins. She also leaves many of her children's friends, by whom she was affectionately referred to as "Mother Jewell". In many cases she maintained life-long friendships of her own with them. Due to the continuing health crisis, Guri's family and friends will honor and remember her life privately. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Guri's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For a complete obituary and to share a memory with Guri's family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com