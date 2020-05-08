Home

Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Sister H. Laughlin CSJ Obituary
Sister Helen Laughlin, CSJ, in her 74th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Thomas J. and Mary E. (Kelly) Laughlin, and loving sister of the late Catherine Winslow, Richard Laughlin, Thomas Laughlin, Agnes Collins, Mary Laughlin, Rev. Joseph Laughlin, Patricia Sullivan, and James Laughlin. Sister Helen is survived by her sister-in-law, Jeanne Laughlin of East Falmouth, along with many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Theresa School, West Roxbury; Staff member at the Sisters of St. Joseph Retreat Center, Cohasset; Nurses Aide at Bethany Hospital, Framingham; and St. Elizabeth Hospital Home Care, Brighton. For many years Sister Helen ministered as a home health aide in St. Patrick Parish, Natick; St. Gabriel Parish, Brighton; Suburban Homemaker, Boston; and Malden Visiting Nurse Association, Malden. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 8 to May 15, 2020
