Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriett Masciarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriett A. Masciarelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriett A. Masciarelli Obituary
Harriett (Harri) Ann Masciarelli , age 80, of Natick, MA passed away on Saturday October 12th, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Hanna and son, Scott (Dawn) Kilbourn; grandchildren, John Hanna Jr. and Nicholas Hanna; brother, Robert Dwyar. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Masciarelli and parents, George and Ruth Dwyar. A graveside service will be held in the spring. Harrietts children and grandchildren were her life. She was deeply loved by her family.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now