Helen June (McDonnell) Devine of Natick, born in Jamaica Plain and raised in Dorchester (Lower Mills), passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on June 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Kevin Michael Devine, with whom she shared 43 years of marriage. Their union was a genuine partnership based on true love, friendship, and an unyielding commitment to family. Helen saw the good in everyone. She believed that everyone deserved a second (or third) chance, and she was a kind but strong presence in the lives of those she loved. She was the devoted mother of Catherine Devine of Natick and Theresa Bison of Medway and a second mom to Theresas husband Jeffrey. She was the cherished grandmother of Sharon Lipofsky of New York City and Jacob Bison of Washington State. Helen was a loving sister of Paul Manning of Rockland, and the late John, Patrick, Anna, Rita, Catherine, Margaret, William, her beloved brother Patrick Joseph (Joe), Martin, Edward, Molly, and her dear sister Elizabeth (Betty). Helen was born to the late Patrick and Catherine (Hehir) Manning. Her mother died when she was 10 days old, and she was then adopted and raised by the late Martin and Mariah (Manning) McDonnell. She is also survived by dear friends and sister in-laws Dorothy Manning and Delia McDonnell, many nieces and nephews and her many friends from her activities at the Natick Community-Senior Center, who gave her an extra special last birthday with an extremely thoughtful and fun drive-by extravaganza. Visiting Hours will be held in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home at 4 Park Street, Natick Common, on Wednesday June 24, from 5-8 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. We ask that all guests please wear masks to ensure everyones health and safety. Funeral Service and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to: Friends of the Natick Senior Center Inc., Natick, MA 01760 For guestbook and directions, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin & TAB from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.