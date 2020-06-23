I loved Aunt Helen and always enjoyed her company at many Manning gatherings. I always admired her entrepreneurial spirit in founding Natick Appliance with Kevin many years ago. She learned the business at Jarvis Appliance for many years. She and Kevin were very successful starting Natick Appliance from scratch and building it into a nice business in a very competitive business environment. I will always remember her and Kevin very fondly. May she Rest in Eternal Peace. Love, Walter White

