Ian Thaddeus Egbert, age 32, formerly from Framingham, MA. resident, passed away on April 25, 2020. Born in Somers Point, New Jersey, Ian was the son of Gavin Egbert and Sharon McKenna and brother of Conor Egbert. He spent his childhood in Lake Placid, New York where he learned to fish and climb mountains and camp outdoors in the Adirondack mountains. Later Ian lived with his family in Framingham and graduated high school at the Rivers School of Weston. He attended 2 years as an undergraduate at New England College in Henniker, NH. His love for the natural beauty of the outdoors drew him to landscaping, where he worked throughout his adult life. Loyal beyond compare, Ian was patient, reliable and earnest, a fierce friend, a devoted brother and a cherished son. He brought joy to all those he touched and gave of himself completely. His empathy helped make him a great public speaker and a pillar in the community of those who struggle with the disease of addiction in Boston and Metro West Boston. As much as his family appreciates the support of those he knew, we also ask that you remember him with a donation to the Gavin Foundation in South Boston (gavinfoundation.org). The Gavin Foundation brought him peace and happiness in his own time of need, and it is the familys hope that his memory could bring that same peace and hope to another family. We loved him dearly and will always cherish our time with him. He will live on in all of our memories. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 13 to May 20, 2020