Irene A. (DiBlasio) Clough, a longtime Framingham resident and formerly of Auburndale died Thursday April 23, 2020 at Oak Knoll Healthcare Center in Framingham. Born in Everett, she was the daughter of the late Frank & Marguerite (DiProfio) DiBlasio, and the beloved wife of the late Ralph 'Bud' Clough who died in 2008. Irene graduated from the Stenotype Institute in Boston, and was employed by the Federal Government for many years having worked for the Army, Navy, Air Corps, VA Hospital Boston, and Cushing Hospital in Framingham. In 1965 she was awarded the VA Secretary of the Year Award from the Boston Professional Womens Association. Irene was a member of the Callahan Senior Center and for many years a member of the Fairs n Squares Square Dancing Club in Framingham. Irene is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Ann DiBlasio, of FL, and several cousins. Due to the current health restrictions, Irenes family will honor and remember her life privately, with a memorial mass to take place at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Irenes name to: The Framingham Heart Study, 71 Mt. Wayte Ave. Framingham, MA 01702, www.framinghamheartstudy.org. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney 7 Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with Irenes family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020