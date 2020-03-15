|
Irene V. (Sellars) Chase, 90, formerly of Framingham and Natick, died peacefully and comfortably in the care of her family on March 11, 2020, following a period of declining health. She was born in Cambridge on April 30, 1929, the daughter of the late Chelsey G. Sellars and Bessie Mae (Mills) Sellars. Irene was the beloved wife for 56 years of the late Ralph L. Chase Jr. who died on June 28, 2011. She was the devoted and loving mother of Carol I. Shepherd and her husband Raymond M. Shepherd of Sutton; David R. Chase of Oxford and Cynthia R. Squibb and her husband David B. Squibb of Peabody. She was the cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and their spouses and nine great-grandchildren, Sister of Bob Sellars and his wife Carol Sellars of Naples, FL; Esther Benn of Alliston, Ontario, Canada and the late Myrtle Crabtree who died in February 2015. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Irene had been a resident of Framingham for 27 years before moving to Millbury in 2011. She spent her formative years in Natick and was a graduate of Natick High School. Irene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family who was the center of her life. She was dedicated to her Christian faith and lived each day with a smile on her face and a kind word for all she met. She loved everyone in her life unconditionally and was always supportive of all their endeavors. Irene enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping and especially time spent with her family on a daily basis and family vacations. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all the lives she touched in her 90 years. At the request of her family, funeral services will be private and interment will be next to her husband Ralph in Glenwood Cemetery in South Natick, Ma. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that gifts in Irene's memory may be sent to Care One Resident Activity Fund, 312 Millbury Ave, Millbury, MA 01527 or the Eddy Pond Assisted Living, Resident Activity Fund, 669 Washington Street, Auburn, MA 01501. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Cochituate Village, Wayland. Ma. To leave a message for Irene's family, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
