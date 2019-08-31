|
John Russell Wyatt, age 90, a longtime resident of Framingham, formerly of Colonie, NY and Philadelphia, PA, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 surrounded by his family after a period of declining health. He was the devoted and loving husband of 54 years to the late Jane (McKee) Wyatt who died in 2007. Born and raised in East Falls, Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late John R. and Edith (Corrigan) Wyatt. He was a graduate of Northeast High School in Philadelphia and a 1951 graduate from Drexel University. He proudly served as a 1st Lt. in the United States Army during the Korean War. Russell was a Certified Public Accountant for more than 60 years, earning senior partnership at Wolf and Company until he established his own practice J. Russell Wyatt, C.P.A. He was a CPA in PA, NY and MA and a longtime member of the AICPA. For years, Russ sang in the choir and served on numerous councils and committees as a 50-year member of Plymouth Congregational Church, UCC in Framingham. He was a member of the Undine Barge Rowing Club (member Ameritus) which is in the historic Boathouse Row along the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia. In 1948, Russ won the Junior Single Sculls at the Presidents Cup Regatta in Washington, DC. He is survived by his son, David R. Wyatt and his wife Cheri L. Wyatt of Amherst, NH; his daughter, Linda Wyatt Swymer and her husband Ernest J. Swymer of Hampstead, NH; grandchildren, Kyle D. Wyatt and his fiance Alicia Russell of Medford, MA, Lauren Swymer Roy and her husband Drew Roy of Truckee, CA, John Jack R. Swymer and his fiance Nicole Friedman of Framingham, Shawn T. Wyatt of Laguna Beach, CA and Cathryn J. Wyatt of Framingham. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Betty Wyatt of Bryant, WI and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Edith and her husband Edward Deininger; his brother, Paul Wyatt; brother-in-law, Reuel S. McKee, and sister-in-law Joan Jurgensen McKee. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his memorial service on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at 11AM at Plymouth Church, 87 Edgell Rd., Framingham Centre with a collation to be served in the Parish Hall to celebrate his life and share your memories. At his request, there will be no funeral home visiting hours and his burial at Hillside Cemetery, in Roslyn, PA will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the Plymouth Church Scholarship Fund or to Undine Barge Rowing Club, PO Box 906, Conshohocken, PA 19428 with John R. Wyatt on the memo line or click the link to donate online at http://undine. com/wordpress/membership/club-scholarship-fund/ To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guestbook, please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019