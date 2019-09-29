|
|
Jacqueline M. Sorensen, 93, of Natick died on Thursday, September 26th at the MetroWest Medical Center in Natick. Beloved wife to the late Harry W. Sorenson, sharing 68 happy years of marriage. Devoted mother of Nancy-Jeanne Christen of Natick. Loving nana of Heidi Jacqueline Christen of Boston. Daughter of the late Edward and Mary-Ellen (Gallagher) Goddard. Predeceased by her son in law, Herbert Christen. She is also survived by a large extended family and friends who she loved very much. Jacqueline was proud to be from Natick and was one of the first graduates from the St. Patricks School in 1944. Devout Catholic and parishioner of Natick Catholic Churches. Enjoyed gardening with her husband, growing their prized tomatoes and summer squash and sharing their bounty with neighbors. Affinity for hummingbirds, cardinals and butterflies. Loved Bingo, New England sports and Dancing with the Stars. Funeral Service will be held at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Tuesday, October 1st at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, 44 E Central St, Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Monday, September 30th from 3-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Patricks Cemetery Natick. For directions or to sign a guestbook visit: www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2019