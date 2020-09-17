James A. Dumas, age 70, of Holliston, died September 14, 2020 at home, after a year-long, fiercely fought battle with a glioblastoma multiforme. He leaves his beloved bride of 49 years, Janet. His daughter Autumn DeSisto (Andrew). His daughter Danielle OBrien (Matthew). His treasured grandchildren:Scarlett, James, Gavin & Avery. His siblings: Irene Lynch (John), Albert Dumas (Eileen), Thomas Dumas (Delia). He was predeceased by his parents Albert and Mary Irene (Shea) Dumas, his sister Marie Recco, in-laws Phyllis & Thomas Glynn. He was the beloved Uncle Jimmy to 21 nieces and nephews. After 30 years in teaching in Framingham Public Schools, Jim will be remembered for many things. His fantastic hospitality, he welcomed and sheltered many relatives in times of need. No visitor or acquaintance ever left his home unfed. The St. Patricks Day feasts he and Janet hosted became legendary. He was utterly in his element presiding over a loud gathering of good cheer, spirits, laughter and stories on the porch. He always had an open ear, word of advice and a drink or two to offer. His love of Christmas celebrations- hunting for the perfect tree and leaving the gift wrappings on the floor all day. He loved golfing, cards and Keno with his friends, travelling with his wife, taking the scenic route, watching and photographing sunsets, hearty breakfasts, swimming in the ocean, meteor watching, Old Time Rock & Roll, hunkering down in a good snowstorm, ice cream, murder mystery novels, and sitting around a well-built campfire. He was most happy watching his grandbabies grow. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private. A celebration of Jims life will be held at a later time, when it is safe for all those who loved him to gather together, hug and tell their favorite stories about him. In the meanwhile, his family asks that you raise a glass and make a toast in his memory, and do a kind deed in his name. Donations in Jims memory can be made to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 199 Rosewood Dr, Suite 180, Danvers MA 01923 or www.vnacare.org/donors
