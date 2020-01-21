|
Janice Mary McGrath, 71, life-long resident of Natick, died in her home on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 after a period of declining health. Loving sister of Paul McGrath and his wife Lesley of Plainville and Kathleen King and her husband James of Las Vegas, NV. Aunt of Jenna, Jared, Evan, Luke, Timothy, Ashley and the late Jeremy. Life-long friend of Jack Arena. Graduate of Natick High School. Employed at Natick District Court and Agostinos Restaurant. Visiting Hours in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Thursday January 23rd from 12-2pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 2pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janices name may be made to Natick Service Council, 2 Webster Street, Natick, MA 01760. For directions or to sign a guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020