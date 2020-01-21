Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice McGrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice M. McGrath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice M. McGrath Obituary
Janice Mary McGrath, 71, life-long resident of Natick, died in her home on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 after a period of declining health. Loving sister of Paul McGrath and his wife Lesley of Plainville and Kathleen King and her husband James of Las Vegas, NV. Aunt of Jenna, Jared, Evan, Luke, Timothy, Ashley and the late Jeremy. Life-long friend of Jack Arena. Graduate of Natick High School. Employed at Natick District Court and Agostinos Restaurant. Visiting Hours in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Thursday January 23rd from 12-2pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 2pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janices name may be made to Natick Service Council, 2 Webster Street, Natick, MA 01760. For directions or to sign a guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -