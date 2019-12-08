|
|
Jean (McGovern) Locke Henderson, 91, a long- time resident of Framingham, MA and Sarasota, FL, passed away on November 29, 2019, in Hopkinton, MA. Born in Framingham, MA and raised in the Natick/Framingham area, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Leo McGovern and Kathleen Mary (Hall) McGovern. Jean was an avid golfer and bridge player. She was a volunteer at the hospital and schools, and worked part time in real estate. Her greatest joy was being the heart of her family, raising her five children and spending time with her ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She enjoyed socializing with friends at The Framingham Country Club, The Palm-Aire Country Club in Sarasota, FL and The Sarasota Bay Club. She is survived by her five children: Robert R. Locke, Jr., Kenneth W. Locke, Gary T. Locke, Sandra J. Clark, and Nancy Aderholt. She was predeceased by her husbands, Robert R. Locke (1993) and Herbert C. Henderson (2005). Services are under the direction of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main Street, Ashland, MA 01721. A memorial service will be held in Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota, FL early next year. In lieu of flowers, donations to Metrowest Hospice (The Amedisys Foundation at amedisys.com), or The () are appreciated. mataresefuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019