|
|
Jeanne E. Cubbin (Vuilleumier) was born in Newton MA and lived in Framingham for 67 years. She was a graduate of Newton High School and the Stafford Business Academy. She is predeceased by her husband of 47 years Elmer (Cubby) Cubbin and her daughter Sandra Jeanne Wilson. Survived by her son Ronald Cubbin of Framingham; two grandchildren John Scott Wilson and Christopher James Wilson; two nieces, Cheryl and Michelle Vuilleumier of Dallas, TX. Jeanne loved to dance. She was a USO girl where she met Cubby and married him. They danced for 47 years. She spent her business career in customer service for Framingham Savings Bank, was volunteer as treasuree of Callahan Senior Center and Bay Path. She was a member of the Framingham womans club and the First United Methodist Church. Services are private and there are no calling hours.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020