Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Jeanne Ibach
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:15 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
Sister Jeanne Marie Ibach Obituary
Sister Jeanne Marie Ibach, (Sister Mary Albert), in her 67th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Albert and Marie (Gorvette) Ibach and loving sister of the late Marie Weidmann. Sister Jeanne is survived by her nieces, Jeanne Evans, Paula Coughlin, and nephew Richard Wiedmann, grandnieces, grandnephews and great-grandnieces, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Paul School, Cambridge; St. Bridget School, Framingham; St. Columbkille School, Brighton; St. James Kindergarten, Haverhill; and Walnut Park Montessori School, Newton. Sister Jeanne served as Diocesan Elementary School Supervisor; an instructor and chairperson of Early Childhood Education at Aquinas College, Milton and Newton; Coordinator of the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brighton; receptionist at Fontbonne Academy, Milton; and art teacher at St. Angela School, Mattapan. Visiting hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Saturday, February 1, 2020, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick, MA. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020
