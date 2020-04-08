|
Jeannette M. (Tonner) Loughman, 91, died peacefully at her own home, Thursday, April 2, 2020, under the care of her loving family. Born in Quincy, MA on November 30, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Austin and Bertie Dorothea (Harvey) Tonner. As a child she collected insects and loved gardening with her father. Jeannette graduated from Needham HS in 1946 and attended Madison College in Harrison VA for 2 years transferring to UMASS Amherst where she graduated in 1950 with a bachelors degree in entomology. She worked for the USDA in Rochester NY for 2 years before she married Robert H Booth and moved to Framingham, in December 1954. She worked for Fishbein Insurance from 1972-1975 then for Ahearn Insurance processing insurance claims until 1994. Jeannette and Leo married in April of 1979 and enjoyed traveling around the country in their RV, trips to Nova Scotia and visiting Europe. She enjoyed the days at the pool with her grandchildren, singing in the choir and walking at the mall. She lived her life to the fullest spending time with her wonderful family, her many friends and UMASS reunions with her sorority sisters. Jeannette is survived by her children, Cynthia Booth of Framingham, Leo and Val Loughman of Littleton, Russell and Nancy Booth of McCormick, SC, Karen and Phil Dolliver of Framingham, Kathleen and Victor Thiffault of Uxbridge, Deborah Sprague and her partner Joe Bravo of Ashland, Michael and Kelly Loughman of Bellingham, and Joan and Bob Guerrant of Southborough; 15 Grandchildren and 14 Great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Edwards Church UCC or Mass Audubon Society. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. Framingham. To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020