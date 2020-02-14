|
|
Jeffrey Surro age 35, of Holliston, died from a sudden illness, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Metro West Medical Center, Natick. Besides his parents, Jack and Jayne (Chalifour) Surro, he is survived by his devoted fianc Megan McCarthy of Holliston; siblings and their families, Jennifer Moran and her husband Timothy and nephews Jack, Carter and Owen of Upton; Jason Surro and Nikki Gomes and her children Jayla and Kingsley of Framingham; and Janelle Hall and her husband Christopher of Framingham. He also leaves behind his beloved pit bull, Scrappy, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and a huge network of close friends from Framingham. Born in Boston, Jeff was a 2003 graduate of Framingham High School and went on to earn a degree in Business Economics from Providence College. Jeff was an incredibly beloved and devoted fianc, son, brother, uncle and friend. Multi-talented and passionate, Jeffs interests were many. He took great pride in his professional position at PerkinElmer and never shied away from completing a project at home. Jeff also loved to cook a nightly dinner for his adoring fianc Meg, go to the Cape with his family and friends, watch the Pats, play fantasy football, and grow vegetables in his "Garden of Plenty." As a caretaker for anyone in need, Jeff was as loyal as they come, especially to his father and Megs mom as they battled early onset Alz- heimers. His great sense of humor and ability to make everyone laugh were distinguishing charac- teristics. He always knew the right thing to say and how to keep things light. Most often seen wearing his Red Sox hat with a medium iced black coffee from Dunks, Jeffs greatest sources of enjoyment included playing the role of "uncle" for his nephews and spending time with Meg and Scrappy on the Holliston Rail Trail. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen Church, 251 Concord St. (Rt. 126), Framingham. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visiting hours will be at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham, Monday, February 17th 3 - 7 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to MA/NH Office, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020