Jennie A. Perry
Jennie A. (Tagliaferri) Perry, 96, of Framingham, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Metrowest Medical Center, Framingham. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Leopoldo and Adele (Tonini) Tagliaferri. She was the loving wife to the late Robert Perry who died in 1994. Jennie worked for many years for the International Paper Company in Framingham. She loved spending time with family especially cooking delicious Italian meals for them. Jennie was the loving mother of her three children, Jo-Ann Donahue of Worcester, William Perry of Milford, Deborah Tatreau of Milford; a loving nana to her seven grandchildren, Kevin Donahue of Newmarket, NH, Brian Donahue of Haverhill, Dennis Schadler of Uxbridge, Sean Perry of Hopkinton, Jason Schadler of Milford, Michelle Donahue of Worcester and Amy Tatreau of Milford. Also survived by several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Jennie was also the mother to her late son, Robert J. Perry of Milford who died in 2001, and the sister to the late Joseph Tagliaferri of Framingham and William Tagliaferri of Bellingham. Due to COVID-19, a burial will be private, and a memorial Mass in Jennies name will be held on a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Jennies memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com

Published in Bulletin & TAB from May 30 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
