Joanne Krivicich, 80, died peacefully and comfortably on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born in Arlington on July 27, 1939 the daughter of the late Peter Krivicich and Mary (Saganich) Krivicich. Joanne is survived by her sisters, Frances Soldicich of Natick; Mary Profit and her husband Ronald Profit of Cochituate and Theresa Chouinard and her husband Kenneth Chouinard of Ashland. She was the sister of the late Peter A. Krivicich. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Kathleen Krivicich of Natick as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Joanne has been a lifelong resident of Natick and was a graduate of Natick High School. For many years prior to her retirement, she was a limousine driver for a local limousine company in the Metrowest area. Joanne was a very kind and humble person with a wonderful sense of humor who enjoyed time with her family at all the family gatherings over the years. At the request of her family and due to the current COVID-19 situation, all services will be private. Interment will be in the Krivicich lot in St. Zepherin Cemetery in Cochituate. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that memorial donations in Joannes memory be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101 First Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Cochituate Village, Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com