Joanne Marie (Micelotta) Bolles, 77, of Natick passed away Sunday, March 22. Beloved mother Dawn Leonardo of Rhode Island, Margaret Johnson of Hopedale and Roberta Bolles of Natick. Loving sister of Cheryl Duprey and her husband Charles of Colorado, Janet (Micelotta) Hartley and her husband Clay of Natick and the late Joseph Micelotta of Natick. Grandmother of Melissa Gately, Jessica Gately, Adam Johnson, Brina Johnson, three great-grandchildren. Also, the grandmother of Ashley Wilson, whos father, John Wilson was a caring son in-law. Aunt to Jacqui Rielly, Kristina Law, Max Rielly, Nicole Duprey, Janeen Cappelletti and eight great nieces and nephews. Former wife of Robert Bolles. Daughter of the late Domenic and Antonetta (Pelullo) Micelotta. Joanne was a former home health aide and enjoyed reading. She also loved Cape Cod and sewing. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings the Funeral Services and Interment will be private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020