Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
8:30 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
44 East Central Street
Natick, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Bishop


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Bishop Obituary
John A. Bishop, 83, of Natick passed away suddenly on December 6th, 2019 in Worcester. Beloved husband of Carole (Umentum) Bishop, whom he married at St. Sebastians Church in Frankfurt, Germany in 1961. Devoted father of Jonathan Bishop and his wife Lisa of Exeter, NH, Jeffrey Bishop and his wife Pamela of Southboro, Robin Davis and her husband Jeffrey of Natick, and Michael Bishop and his wife Kelly of Natick. Loving grandfather of Nicole Bishop, Daniel Bishop, Zachary Bishop, Samantha Davis, Jacob Bishop, Olivia Davis and Sylvia Bishop. Brother of Stephen Bishop and his wife Joan of New Hampshire and Florida and Susan Batchelder and her husband Herb of Canterbury, NH. Son of the late Frank and Mary (Bacon) Bishop. Visiting Hours Thursday, December 12th from 8:30-9:30am in John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street, Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. A "Natickite", John retired as Vice President of Middlesex Savings Bank in Natick. He was a volunteer of the Kiwanis for many years. John enjoyed spending summers on Cape Cod where he could always be found kayaking and fishing. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johns name can be made to St. Patrick Parish, 44 East Central Street, Natick, MA 01760 or St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 For directions or to sign guestbook, www.everett funeral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -