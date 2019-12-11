|
|
John A. Bishop, 83, of Natick passed away suddenly on December 6th, 2019 in Worcester. Beloved husband of Carole (Umentum) Bishop, whom he married at St. Sebastians Church in Frankfurt, Germany in 1961. Devoted father of Jonathan Bishop and his wife Lisa of Exeter, NH, Jeffrey Bishop and his wife Pamela of Southboro, Robin Davis and her husband Jeffrey of Natick, and Michael Bishop and his wife Kelly of Natick. Loving grandfather of Nicole Bishop, Daniel Bishop, Zachary Bishop, Samantha Davis, Jacob Bishop, Olivia Davis and Sylvia Bishop. Brother of Stephen Bishop and his wife Joan of New Hampshire and Florida and Susan Batchelder and her husband Herb of Canterbury, NH. Son of the late Frank and Mary (Bacon) Bishop. Visiting Hours Thursday, December 12th from 8:30-9:30am in John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street, Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. A "Natickite", John retired as Vice President of Middlesex Savings Bank in Natick. He was a volunteer of the Kiwanis for many years. John enjoyed spending summers on Cape Cod where he could always be found kayaking and fishing. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johns name can be made to St. Patrick Parish, 44 East Central Street, Natick, MA 01760 or St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 For directions or to sign guestbook, www.everett funeral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019