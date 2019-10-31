|
John A. Burton, 66, of East Boston passed peacefully at his childhood home in Natick on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn, father, Stanley and brother Bruce. John is the beloved brother of Craig S. Burton and his wife Rose, Kathleen A. Arnold and Robert W. Burton and his wife Maura. He was the proud uncle to eight nieces and nephews who lovingly called him UJ. John will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his deep sense of loyalty to others, camaraderie, love of sailing, for telling a good joke and his unmistakable laugh. His smile and laughter remain in our hearts forever. John graduated from Natick High School with the Class of 1971. He went on to be a drywall finisher for over 40 years. He was a proud member of Local 577 and DC 35 holding positions as Trustee, Financial Secretary, Warden and Delegate. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Natick Elks, 95 Speen St., Natick. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Johns memory may be sent to Newton Wellesley Hospital Fund for the Cancer Center, Allen-Riddle Bldg., Rm. 214, 2014 Washington St., Newton, MA 02462. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019