John F. Kelley Jr., 89 of Natick passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne (Hladick) Kelley of Natick. Devoted father of Patricia Doucette and her husband Gary of Medway, Susan Kelley of Natick, Linda OReilly and her husband Rob of Natick, John F. Kelley III of Centerville, and Timothy Kelley and his wife Amy of Natick. Loving Grandfather of 11 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. Brother In-Law of Margaret Spencer of Natick. Uncle of Thomas Spencer and his wife Lisa of Natick and Kathy Spencer of Natick. Son of the late John Sr. and Katherine (Mackey) Kelley. Longtime owner of Colonial Cab/JFK Transportation Inc. In lieu of flowers donations in Johns name may be made to P.A.T.H. 179 Boden Ln. Natick, MA 01760 or Riverbend of South Natick 34 Lincoln St. Natick, MA 01760. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020