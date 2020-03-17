|
|
John J. O'Neil Jr. "Jack" 68, died peacefully at his home on March 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Boston to the late John Sr. and Rita (Kirchgassner) O'Neil. He spent his formative years in Holliston before moving to Framingham in 1974. He leaves his wife of 45 years, Marguerite "Peggy" (Barbieri) ONeil. He was the proud father of three sons, Christopher of Framingham, Michael and his wife Katherine of Natick and is now reunited with his beloved son, Timothy who died in 2014. He leaves his precious infant grandson, Timothy Joseph. He is survived by his siblings, Margaret Forest and her husband Rodney of Londonderry NH, Mary Remeika of Arlington and James O'Neil of Ashland. He was son-in-law of the late Joseph and Marguerite Barbieri and brother-in-law of Kathryn Tomasetti and her late husband, Russell, Joseph Barbieri and his wife June, and John Barbieri. He also leaves several nieces, nephews and friends including his close pal, James Bamforth. Jack was a 1969 graduate of Marian High in Framingham and earned his B.S. in Plastics Engineering from UMass Lowell. He was employed at Color Technology for more than 34 years. As an active member of Knights of Columbus, Coer de Leon council #87, he served two terms as Grand Knight. He was also a fourth-degree member of the Edward McSweeney Assembly and held the office of District Deputy, class of 2007, for the state of Massachusetts. Being a Knight was meaningful to him and he was proud of their charitable works, especially those that helped children with disabilities. A devout Catholic, he has served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Tarcisius. He has been a member of the Neocathechumenal Way since 2005. Also his faith has sustained him during many difficult times. Jack was also very involved in his boys sports and rarely missed one of their sporting activities from T-Ball through Chris's college football games. Along with Peggy, he coordinated the St. Tarcisius CYO basketball program for ten years. Jack has faced many health issues over the past several years. He was on dialysis for end stage renal disease until his son, Michael donated his kidney eight years ago this month which resulted in a successful transplant. Jack has always been so grateful for this treasured gift! He bounced back from other serious illnesses and surgeries however, he lost to his most recent diagnosis of cancer after an eight-month battle. He was a kind, wonderful family man and will be missed by many. He was known for his great sense of humor which he kept until the very end. Respecting the Archdiocese of Boston guidelines, funeral services will be private. However, a memorial Mass will be celebrated by Jack;s dear friend, Fr. Steven Clemence, in the near future with a gathering to follow. It is the hope of Jack's family that extended family and friends will attend at this later date (to be announced). Arrangements are entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook. Please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com. Per Jack's wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Redemptoris Mater Seminary, 774 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, MA 02467-2501
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020