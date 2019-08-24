|
John Kelly of Natick August 21, 2019. Beloved husband for 75 years of the late Helen J. (Driscoll) Kelly. Devoted father of five sons: John Kelly and his wife Barbara of Natick, Robert Kelly and his partner Meredith of Auburn, ME, Richard Kelly of Natick and the late Sandra Kelly and the late Paul and David Kelly. Loving grandfather to his 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Son of the late John and Flora (Lamond) Kelly. WWII Army Veteran. John worked for the Railroad for all his life until retirement. Funeral service and interment private. In lieu of flowers donations in Johns name may be made to the Jimmy Fund, an organization he and his wife Helen supported for years. The Kelly family would like to thank the staff at Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center for the great care and attention they gave to John during his time there. To sign guestbook, www. everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2019