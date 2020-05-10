|
John Rocco Pasciuti, age 77, died, Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence in Framingham. Born in Framingham, John was the son of the late Americo Angelo and Mary (Manzella) Pasciuti. John worked for 15 years at the Sears department store and since 1979 he was a Numismatist specialist, collecting and categorizing rare coins, paper currency, stamps and metals. John is survived by his children. John A. Pasciuti and his wife Kathleen of Framingham, Joseph P. Pasciuti of Framingham and his former wife Jill of Northbridge, Mary Anne V. Theodorakos and her husband Vassilios of Framingham, Kristin Nicolazzo and her husband John of Grafton, Jason A. Pasciuti and his wife Jennifer of Framingham. Also survived by his loving partner of 28 years Diane Raftery and his 13 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren, whom he adored. Respecting the Archdiocese of Boston guidelines, funeral services will be private. However, a memorial Mass will be celebrated in the near future. It is the hope of John's family that extended family and friends will attend at this later date (to be announced). In lieu of flowers, donations in Johns memory may be made to St Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 10 to May 18, 2020