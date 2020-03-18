Home

Joseph F. Slattery Jr.

Joseph F. Slattery Jr. Obituary
Joseph F. Punka Slattery, Jr., 88, of Natick passed away on Sunday, March 15th after a period of declining health. Beloved husband of Jeanette (Gay) Slattery. Joe served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and worked for many years at the Natick Bulletin and MetroWest Daily News. He enjoyed spending summers in Humarock with his family and grandchildren while sitting on the front porch listening to Irish music. He also enjoyed spending his weekends watching the New England Patriots. Joe was a member of the Natick Lodge of Elks #1425 and Natick American Legion Post 107. Devoted father of Michael Slattery and his partner Lynn Graff of Centerville, Donna Cohen and her husband Ronald of Natick, Daniel Slattery and his wife Donna of Natick, and the late Joseph Slattery and his wife Maureen of Norwood. Loving grandfather of Shannon, Lainey, Michael Jr., Kimberly, Jeffrey, Eryn, Brian, Liam, Caitlin and Brendan. Great-grandfather of Jameson, Scarlett, Marian, Harlow and Rogan. Brother of Marie Purcell of California and the late Richard Slattery of Natick. Son of the late Joseph F. Slattery Sr. and Anita (Dumas) Slattery of Natick. Funeral service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephs name may be made to: Natick Lodge of Elks #1425, 95 Speen Street, Natick, MA 01760 or Natick Fire Fighters Local 1707, 22 E. Central Street, Natick, MA 01760. To sign a guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020
