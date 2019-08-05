Home

John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Joseph Napoleon Obituary
Joseph Napoleon, Natick, 64, passed away at his home unexpectedly on July 29, 2019. He was the devoted father of Vincent J. Napoleon and his daughter in law Jennifer August of Ashland and Samantha J. Napoleon and his son in law Sean Garron of Medway. Ex-husband of Kim Napoleon-Wright who is the mother of his two children. Loving son of Theresa (Sciretta) Napoleon of Natick and the late Joseph Napoleon. Nephew of Dominic Sciretta of Natick. Brother of Ann Franciose and her husband James of Holliston, Joanne Balboni and her husband Richard of Natick and James Napoleon of Natick. Uncle of Robert Anniballi, Richard and Michael Balboni and Kelli Donahue. A true Natickite, Joe was well-loved in his beloved town. He was well known for his employment at Caseys Diner for many years. Always having a deep love for sports, he was inducted into the Natick High School Athletic Hall of Fame, was athlete of the year in 1973, and was a front-row sports parent watching all of his childrens sports games. Joe loved listening to music (especially Aerosmith) while walking through Natick and fishing on Dug Pond on a nice day. Joe graduated from Natick High School and Bridgewater State University. Visiting Hours in John Everett & Sons 4 Park Street Natick Common Thursday, August 8th from 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment private. For directions or to sign a guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019
