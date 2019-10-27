|
Josephine Anna (Bluthardt) Langone, of Framingham, died peacefully on October 14, 2019, in Natick following a period of declining health. She was born in Boston the daughter of the late Herbert Bluthardt and Christine (Cameron) Bluthardt. Josephine was the wife of the late Edward A. Langone who died in 1983 and sister of the late Daniel A. Bluthardt. She spent her formative years in Boston and has been a resident of Framingham for over 56 years. She was a graduate of Girls High School in Boston. For over 14 years, she and her late husband Edward were the owners of Jo and Ed's Luncheonette in Cochituate. She and Ed loved to travel, especially trips to New York City. In her younger years, she spent many hours as a volunteer at the Framingham Union Hospital. Jo cherished the wonderful dogs she had over the years and donated to many animal organizations for the care and well being of her four-legged friends. A graveside service held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bluthardt - Langone family lot in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Grove Street, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Jo's memory may be sent to Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019