Josephine Speranza Faini, age 99, a longtime resident of Framingham, died peacefully, Monday December 9, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1920, one of 11 children of Salvatore and Francesca (Giacomarra) Speranza. Josephine was the wife of 42 years to the late Albert Faini who died in 1986. Before marriage, she worked hard helping to support her brothers and sisters. She was proud to assist the WWII effort by helping to make parachutes for soldiers. She was a member of the Framingham Catholic Womans Club. Josephine was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her time spent with her family. Josephine is survived by her children, Diane (Faini) Borghi and her husband David and Eugene Faini and his wife Christine; three grandchildren, AJ, Nicholas and Michael Faini. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Rinaldo, and Katina (Jane) Tucci. She was the sister of the late Josephine, Gaetano, Robert, John, William and Thomas Speranza, Frances Palanzi and Vincenza Lentoni. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham at 9AM, followed by her funeral Mass at 10AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly St. (Rt. 135), Framingham. Burial will follow at St. Tarcisius Cemetery Visiting hours will be Friday from 2 - 4 PM at the Norton Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the charity of ones choice. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019