|
|
June E. (Knox) Rooney, 89, of Foxboro, MA, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019. Born in Natick in 1930 to Susie (Fairbanks) and Hazen Knox, June was the loving wife of Joseph Cameron Rooney who passed away in 1983. She is predeceased by her son, Christopher H. Rooney and her sister, Doris Ferguson and brother-in-law, Kenneth A. Ferguson. June is survived by her children, Colleen McAuley and her husband Steve, Kevin Rooney and his wife Valerie, and Joseph Rooney and his wife Candice all of Natick; 6 grandchildren, Sarah Labrie, Erin Dunn, Courtney McAuley, Alyssa Rooney, Lindsey Rooney and Kevin Rooney; and 4 great-grandsons, Cameron, Jake, Parker and James. June is also survived by her longtime companion of over 20 years, Robert Stocks. A 1948 graduate of Natick High School, June lived most of her life in the Natick/Wel- lesley area before moving to Foxboro in 2005. From an early age, June had voice training and possessed a beautiful soprano voice. She sang in many local weddings, choirs, and also performed a solo at her high school graduation. June and her husband, Joe, moved from Wellesley to South Natick in 1959 where they remained to raise their family. Together they built a full life with their many neighbors, friends, co-workers and loving family. A terrific cook and homemaker, Junes home was a magnet for visitors, young and old coming and going, unannounced, in a different kind of time. June retired from the Dover and Westwood Post Office after 20 years of service. After Joes passing, June spent many summers in Wells, Maine, again with an abundance of visitors and good times. June enjoyed travel in the U.S. and spent many winters in Florida. June and Bob, after being reacquainted at a Natick High School Class Reunion, began dating and have been loving companions since. June was a proud 12th generation descendent of the historic Fairbanks House in Dedham, Massachusetts. She and Bob spent years as docents giving tours to school groups and visitors from around the world. Both also served on its Board of Directors. She was an avid Patriots fan and was looking forward to this years team. Visiting Hours in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Tuesday September 17th from 10am-12pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 12pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs. Rooney may be made to , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019