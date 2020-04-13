|
|
June M. (Innes) Casey, 93, a longtime resident of Framingham and Vero Beach, FL died Friday April 10, 2020 after a brief illness. She was a proud military wife relocating her family many times and serving as head of the household when her husband was deployed overseas. She was a devoted mother, and faithful member of St. George's Church in Saxonville. She taught CCD and was committed throughout her life to her Catholic faith. After raising their family, June and her late husband, Walter were snowbirds in FL, enjoying the sun, many rounds of golf, traveling, and just being social. She was a voracious reader and had a real knack for cooking, sewing and gardening. A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be remembered by her family as beautiful Grandma June. June is survived by her three loving children, Walter F. and his wife Joanne of Amesbury, Susan Barber of Norwood, and Barbara Eggleston and her husband Bob of North Port, FL, her grandchildren, Kimberly Hickey and her husband Brian, Michael Barber and his wife Dana, Brian Eggleston and his wife Susannah, Mark Barber and his wife Liz, and Megan Casey, her great-grandchildren, Logan Barber, Rowan Hickey, Rian Barber, Elle Eggleston, Peytan Barber, Fiona Barber, and Simone Barber. June leaves her beloved cousins, Connie Callahan, Joyce George, Barbara Hoelck, and Jan Roundy and three nieces, Cheryl Colacchio, Pamela Clowes and Vicki Brillhart. June was predeceased by her parents, F. Wilson and Margaret (Robertson) Innes, her beloved husband Walter, and cousins Marjorie Cronin Campbell and Phyllis Burke. Due to the current health regulations, June's family and friends will honor and remember her life by celebrating her Funeral Mass at a later date to be announced. Her burial was held privately with family. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020