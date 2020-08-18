Kathleen Frances Hayes, longtime resident of Framingham, passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Kathleen, who went by the nicknames of 'Chris' and 'Krissy,' was born in Natick on May 9, 1941. She is predeceased by her parents Alice (McManus) and former Natick Police Chief W. Joseph Shea and her sister Mary C. Shea. Kathleen leaves four children: Alison De Cagna (Natick), Emily Hayes (San Francisco), Joseph O. Hayes (San Francisco), and Caroline Hayes (Konstanz, Germany). She also leaves four grandchildren: Christopher Hayes (San Francisco), Michael Chapman (Framingham), Enzo De Cagna (Natick), and Neil Adler (Konstanz). She was the former wife of Joseph T. Hayes. Kathleen is a graduate of Framingham State University, where she studied education and music. She was a teacher in the MetroWest area (St. Stephens, Framingham), as well as in Redwood City, California, the latter of which she made her home in the 1960s. Kathleen was a very gifted teacher and used her ingenuity to craft personalized instruction materials to teach both her students and children. She took great care in guiding her special needs students at school and in private lessons. From a young age, she was very passionate about music, enjoying singing, harmonizing, and ukulele/guitar playing with her sister Mary and their many cousins. She sang beautifully, transposed, and arranged music for piano, wrote her own songs, and played a big part in religious choirs. Personally, she could be described as imaginative and quick to laugh. May Chris rest in peace. Due to the current circumstances and for the safety of everyone, the family will hold a short memorial service at St. Patrick Cemetery Natick on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at noon. All are welcome. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com