Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Keith Lightbody
Keith M. Lightbody Obituary
Keith Martin Lightbody, age 55, died, Friday, July 26, 2019. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Catherine S. (Flood) Lightbody and the late Russell G. Lightbody who died in 2015. Keith worked in the auto- motive industry as a service adviser for many auto dealerships over the years. He also enjoyed the sport of NASCAR. Besides his mother Catherine, he is survived by his brother Timothy Lightbody and his wife Donna and their children, Nicholas, Jennifer, Meredith and Michael Lightbody. Also survived by his cousins Donna Cripps and Richard Cripps, aunt Beverly Backster, many extended family and numerous close friends. Visiting hours will be at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to the Norton Funeral Home, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9AM followed by his funeral Mass at 10 AM St. Stephen Church, 251 Concord Street (Rt. 126) Framingham. Burial will follow at St. Step- hen Cemetery, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave. Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. To sign the online guestbook, leave a message of condolence or directions, please visit nortonfuneralhome.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from July 29 to Aug. 5, 2019
